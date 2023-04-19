COLUMBIA − The "Tobacco is Changing," campaign by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) launched this week to educate parents about the different candy-flavored tobacco products tempting kids into addiction.
E-cigarettes continue to be the tobacco product of choice for teens. According to DHSS' 2021 Youth Risk Behavioral Survey, 40% of Missouri’s high school students have tried an e-cigarette, and 19%, or close to one in five, have used an e-cigarette in the last 30 days. There are currently more high school students in Missouri using e-cigarettes than adults who smoke, the department said.
Valerie Howard, who leads Missouri's Tobacco Prevention and Control program with the DHSS, said tobacco products are being packaged in unrecognizable ways.
“Remember how shocked you were when you first heard about JUUL, the disposable e-cigarette that looks like a flash drive? Well, that’s a drop in the bucket compared to the many shapes that e-cigarettes now take, including smart watches, makeup compacts – they’re even hidden in hoodies and backpacks," Howard said.
Parents can view the tobacco products, get information on tobacco industry tactics like flavors and packaging, tips on how to talk to their child about this sometimes difficult topic and actions they can take to reduce youth tobacco use and exposure at TobaccoIsChangingMO.org.
“When parents familiarize themselves with these new products, they will know what to look for," Howard said.