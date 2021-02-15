JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Human Services will work with Missouri's Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) to help older residents through the vaccination process.

The partnership will help seniors through the online registration process and coordinate transportation to vaccination appointments.

They will also notify seniors when it is time to get the second dose of the vaccine.

Division of Senior and Disability Services Director Jessica Bax said the program is aimed to make the process easier for older residents.

“Navigating the web and registering online can be a challenge for seniors, so we’re working closely with the AAAs to provide hands-on assistance with the process and make sure that folks have safe transportation to their appointments," Bax said in a press release.

Individuals who are 60+ can receive vaccination assistance by calling their local AAA toll-free hotline.

All individuals above 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine under Phase 1B- Tier 2.

