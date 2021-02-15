Weather Alert

MOZ041-047>050-161200- /O.EXT.KLSX.WW.Y.0012.000000T0000Z-210216T0300Z/ /O.CON.KLSX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-210216T1800Z/ Boone MO-Callaway MO-Cole MO-Moniteau MO-Osage MO- Including the cities of Columbia, Fulton, and Jefferson City 512 PM CST Mon Feb 15 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING... ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Callaway MO, Cole MO, Osage MO, Moniteau MO and Boone MO Counties. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon CST Tuesday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frost bite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, be certain to dress properly, with several layers of light-weight, loose fitting clothing and making sure that all exposed skin is covered. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses, and curves. The latest road conditions can be obtained on the Internet at traveler.modot.org/map/ or by calling 1-888-275-6636. && $$

