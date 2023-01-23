JEFFERSON CITY– A new dashboard published by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) now allows users to see how nearly $1.2 billion in federal funding is being spent in Missouri.
Following Gov. Mike Parson's budget recommendations last week, the dashboard shows how funding for COVID-19 is allocated by each House and Senate district, Missouri county, and federal funding acts.
The public health dashboard compliments the statewide American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dashboard by showing funding from seven federal funding acts including ARPA, CARES Act and more.
“Public health is worth investing in,” Paula Nickelson, acting director of DHSS, said. “We know that with an increase in funding, we must also increase our ability to transparently reflect where that money is going and h ow it is benefiting Missourians. This influx of funding represents a unique, unprecedented opportunity to use short-term funding to enhance systems and impact the public’s health for generations.”
There are five multimedia stories accompanying the dashboard, which are the first five in a series that will highlight major innovations supported by the funding. Over the next several months, DHSS said more stories will be added highlighting projects in local public health agencies, area aging agencies, and other partners.