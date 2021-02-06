JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported the first confirmed case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant in the state in a press release Saturday night.
The variant was identified in a sample from an adult in Marion County.
A DHSS spokesperson said the department was first notified of the case on Saturday.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom in September.
DHSS director Dr. Randall Williams said in the press release that the department is working with local health officials in Marion County.
"We were notified today of this first B.1.1.7 variant case in Missouri, and we are working closely with the local public health agency to ensure appropriate measures are being taken regarding contact tracing and isolation and quarantine protocols," Williams said.
According to the CDC, the variant can spread quicker, but there is no current evidence that suggests the variant has any impact on severity or vaccine efficacy.
611 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant have been reported in 33 states, according to CDC data.