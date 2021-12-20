JEFFERSON CITY- After 14 months since the first sale of medical marijuana in the state, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports the program has reached over $200 million in sales.
According to a press release, the program has over 150,000 patients and over 3,000 caregivers in the program. There are more than 300 facilities operating as cultivators, manufacturers, dispensaries, testing laboratories, transporters and seed to sale providers.
“Nearly every facility who was part of the initial round of licensing is now up and running and providing beneficial products and service to the patients of Missouri," Lyndall Franker, the director of the section of Medical Marijuana Regulation for Missouri, said in a news release.
Twenty-one states currently have a law on record for medical marijuana.