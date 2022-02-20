The Cannabis Freedom Act (HB 2704) was introduced by Rep. Ron Hicks (R-St. Charles) from the Missouri House of Representatives on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
If passed, the bill would expunge all non-violent cannabis convictions and legalize recreational cannabis possession and sales. It would also provide protections for banks doing business with legal marijuana operations and allow hospitality operators to provide legal marijuana consumption spaces.
Tax breaks would be offered to those denied marijuana licenses by Missouri’s medical marijuana program in the amount of application fees paid to the state. Breaks will also be offered to marijuana businesses who can’t deduct business expenses from federal taxation.
Missouri’s Department of Agriculture would regulate the recreational cannabis industry – creating rules and issuing licenses for producers, manufacturers and retailers.
According to Pew Research, while most Americans support legalizing marijuana, people are conflicted about allowing public use of the drug. In the study, 62 percent said that if marijuana were legal it would bother them if people used it in public and only 33 percent said they would not be bothered.
The Missouri Health and Wellness Dispensary is one of the 202 state licensed medical cannabis companies in the state. Kathleen Beebe, the Human Resources Director and Regional Manager of the dispensary, said she supports legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
She said the company has accrued about $241 million in medical marijuana sales. She said legalization would mean a higher profit and more jobs for Missourians.
“Obviously, that helps with the state revenue,” Beebe said. “And, local communities benefit from that as well. We've also generated about seven-thousand jobs during that time.”
Beebe’s analysis that state revenue will increase is supported by the Missouri Cannabis Association, who says for every $1 medical marijuana patients spend at retail dispensaries in Missouri, an additional $2.50 will go into local economies throughout the state.
Bebee said the Missouri Health and Wellness Dispensary treats patients with a variety of conditions ranging from anxiety to pain management. She said she hopes legalization for recreational use will reduce stigma for those who use the drug.
“There are a lot of different conditions that cannabis helps with,” Bebee said. “And, as we have the opportunity to research this plant and the medicinal benefits of it, we will discover even more benefits that it can help with.”
Beebe also said expungement is a huge benefit of legalization coming to fruition.
In a press release from Rep. Ron Hicks’ office, individuals shared support for the bill saying it will reduce corruption and help to remedy historic injustices.
“Law enforcement does not need to be tasked with the thankless job of marijuana prohibition anymore and the Cannabis Freedom Act allows for the reparative justice actions that will continue the work of repairing the relationship and trust between the government and its citizens,” New Haven Police Chief Chris Hammann and former Carter County prosecutor Rocky Kingree said in a joint statement.
If passed, the bills proposed effective date is Aug. 28, 2022.