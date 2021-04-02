JEFFERSON CITY — A new app will allow retail employees to verify the authenticity of IDs by simply taking a photo of them with a phone or tablet.
The "Show-Me ID" was created by the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control in partnership with the Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety and Traffic Division.
The app aims not only to prevent the sale of alcohol to minors, but also reduce instances of drunk driving. Less drunk driving saves the lives of the drivers themselves and other motorists sharing the roads.
"Show-Me ID" automatically alerts the user of the app when a fraudulent ID is scanned and detected. The app also provides a guide for employees to use when turning away a patron for their fake ID. None of the information collected is stored on the app.
The Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control recognizes that the app is not a replacement for physically checking IDs, but can serve as a powerful tool in reducing the harmful effects of underage drinking.
According to the CDC, excessive drinking is responsible for more than 3,500 deaths for people under 21 and contributes to more than 100,000 emergency visits for persons aged 12 to 21.
The app is available to download off of the Apple App Store and Google Play right now.