JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson announced Friday the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is awarding $410 million to help Missouri communities improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure, as well as lead service line inventories.
"We knew this program was critically needed for communities across our state, and that's why we included it in this year's budget," Gov. Parson said. "While we know more is still needed to upgrade our infrastructure and ensure reliable water resources for the next generations, these grants will leverage even greater local and private investments to help boost our competitiveness for economic development projects and ensure our communities in every corner of Missouri are finding success."
Dru Buntin, director of the DNR, said the department received approximately 1,000 applications for funding.
“We designed the specific scoring criteria to ensure that the limited funds available are awarded to projects in a way that maximizes the impact of those funds across Missouri - in communities both urban and rural, large and small," Buntin said.
Funding was made available through American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State Fiscal Recovery Funds. Applications were scored based on the applicant’s financial need, engineering capability, and necessity of the project, according to Gov. Parson's office.
The office said applicants, whether successful or unsuccessful, will receive a notification email from the ARPA funding portal detailing the status and score of their application. A ranked list, along with scores, of all applicants can be found here.
The program was part of Gov. Parson's fiscal year 2023 budget proposal to the Missouri General Assembly.