JEFFERSON MO — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District, will hold a public meeting this month to discuss issues along the Osage River.
The meeting will share information with the public on a feasibility study on the lower Osage River, as well as provide the opportunity to obtain community input. The study will address problems on the river due to excessive erosion and reduced side channel flows, according to a press release from the DNR.
Stream bank erosion and other excess issues along the river have resulted in the sedimentation of aquatic habitats, loss of vegetation, loss of valuable farmland and threats to private and commercial infrastructure, according to the DNR.
The Lower Osage River Feasibility Study will assess potential solutions, in addition to estimated costs and implementation timelines.
The meeting is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14 at the Tuscumbia High School gymnasium, located at 526 School Road.