JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has opened applications for electric vehicle charging infrastructure funding for 10 Missouri locations through the Volkswagen Settlement Environmental Mitigation Trust.
The 10 sites will be located at the following cities: Branson, Cabool, Chillicothe, Collins, Farmington, Hannibal, Macon, Maryville, Poplar Bluff and Sedalia.
According to a press release by DNR, charging sites must include "two direct current fast chargers with both CCS and CHAdeMO plugs, and be available to the public with minimal downtime."
As a result of a 2016 EPA complaint against Volkswagen, alleging it violated the Clean Air Act by selling motor vehicles equipped with "defeat devices" designed to "perform differently during normal vehicle operation than during emissions tests," Missouri received approximately $41 million in trust funds, the release said.
Of the $41 million, approximately $6 million was dedicated to creating a network of electric vehicle charging stations.
This is the second phase of applications aimed at ensuring electric vehicles are able to easily travel across major Missouri highways without having to look for their next charging location.
The deadline to submit applications to the department is 5 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Full details about the funding program and site requirements are available here.