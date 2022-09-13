JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources and Gov. Mike Parson recognized New Bloomfield farmer Thomas Stuart Tuesday for participating in Energize Missouri Agriculture, a $3 million energy efficiency cost-share program.
The program, administered by the DNR's Division of Energy, helps farmers move toward energy efficient and profitable operations by reimbursing them for energy saving and renewable energy equipment.
Stuart received $7,500 in cost-share grant funds to purchase a drone that can be used to identify soil moisture and soil health, among other data, according to a news release. By monitoring the entire area of the farm and easily identifying areas with specific needs, Stuart can save fuel, energy and time. The drone also performs multiple other functions that will help him manage data to reduce energy costs.
"The Energize Missouri Agriculture Program is a great help to farmers and farm families across the state," Gov. Parson said. "Energy efficiency is an important part of sustainable agriculture and improves productivity while protecting the environment. We're proud of this program and our farmers, like Thomas Stuart, who implement innovative solutions that reduce energy and input costs and move Missouri agriculture forward."
The program provided up to $7,500 in cost-share reimbursement for 441 projects aimed at reducing energy costs for agricultural operations.
To learn more about energy grants and loans available from the Missouri DNR, visit its website.