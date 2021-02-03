JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Health and Senior Service Director (DHSS) Dr. Randall Williams provided updates Wednesday on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan, including when the next population group can expect to become eligible for the vaccine.
Williams spoke to the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee for almost three hours.
Individuals within Phase 1B - Tier 3 should be able to get the vaccine “later in the spring,” Williams said. He gave no specifics as to when Tier 3 will be activated.
It was also announced that DHSS expects the Johnson & Johnson and Astra Zeneca vaccines to start being delivered in early March.
Williams said the focus for the state right now is on the most vulnerable populations.
Williams addressed the state's low vaccination rate ranking nationwide by addressing doses that were taken from the state's allocation by the federal pharmacy program with CVS and Walgreen's.
"A lot of that wasn't used and we are now bringing it back, but that has certainly affected, at least, our data," Williams said. "They've had the vaccine and did not administer much of it."
The number of doses allocated into the federal pharmacy program was based on the bed and staff count of long-term care facilities, not the actual patient count.
Williams said the state requested a return of some of those excess doses and expected those to become available sometime next week.
Williams said the Biden administration's plan to ship vaccines to retail pharmacies will now come from a separate federal allocation of vaccines.
The state will receive more first doses of vaccines next week than it did this week.
Missouri will receive 88,425 doses this week and 93,125 the week of February 8. The amount scheduled to be received goes back to 88,425 after that.
A DHSS official reported that Missouri would be launching an online vaccination registration system that would notify eligible people when new availabilities occur.
The system, called the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, is expected to roll out state-wide within the next couple weeks.
Williams also reported that Missouri is doing extremely well in terms of cases.
"Missouri has been incredibly blessed to be in a much better position," Williams said. "We have less cases in Missouri compared to any state around us over the last seven days."
CDC data shows Missouri at 17.6 cases/100,000, the 7th lowest of states.