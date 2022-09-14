COLUMBIA — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has developed self-service drop-off sites for deer hunters to submit deer head samples to aid in monitoring Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD).
The drop-off sites each have a freezer for hunters to leave the pre-cut head at their own convenience, and the MDC will later pick the samples up for testing. Freezers are located in the Central Region in Gasconade County at the Old Dutch Mill gas station and at the MDC Camdenton office. They will be available throughout the deer hunting season, Sept. 15 to Jan. 15.
CWD is a neurological disease that has been confirmed in many counties across Missouri. It is fatal to deer, but an infected animal may not have visible symptoms.
During the mandatory CWD sampling period of Nov. 12-13, the drop-off sites will not be available. Instead, hunters should bring their deer to one of many mandatory sampling stations throughout the counties.
For more information on CWD testing procedures, visit the MDC website.