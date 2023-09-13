COLUMBIA − Most Missourians are welcoming the fall season and cooler temperatures with open arms.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages people to enjoy fall foliage through camping, hiking, driving tours or even floating, though Programs Supervisor Russell Hinnah notes the ongoing drought could affect this year’s color.
"The dry conditions we saw this summer could cause trees to lose their leaves early or begin changing colors earlier than normal,” he said. “This may affect the amount of fall color we see later in the season.”
The chilly evenings seen in the fall season are critical for leaves to change color, according to AJ Campbell, the regional resource planner for MDC's central region.
"Sugars being produced this time of the year, being broken down are a big part of what causes fall foliage," Campbell said.
Missouri trees first begin changing color in the northern part of the state, then move southward, according to the MDC.
Sassafras, sumac, and Virginia creeper are some of the earliest to change in mid-September. In late September, black gum, bittersweet, and dogwood start to turn.
The peak of fall color usually hits around mid-October.
The MDC offers weekly fall color updates from agency foresters across the state, which can be found here. The weekly report includes what species of trees are turning and suggestions on the best places to see them. The updates run from September through November.