Drury University honors alumnus Bob Barker

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Drury University is celebrating the life of alumnus Bob Barker, following his death at the age of 99.
The news was confirmed Saturday by his representative Roger Neal. No cause of death was provided.
Barker earned a bachelor's degree in economics from Drury College in 1947, after returning to school following training as a Navy fighter pilot in the waning days of World War II.
While at Drury, Barker began pursuing a career in broadcasting that included a part-time role on Springfield radio station KTTS.
He and his wife eventually moved to Florida and then on to California in 1950 to follow his passion. Barker landed radio gigs in Los Angeles and went on to host and star on audience-participation television shows, including “Truth or Consequences” and a 35-year run on “The Price Is Right.”
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Bob’s family, friends and fans today,” Drury President John Beuerlein said in a news releaase. “Bob was a wonderful, caring person whose passion for his chosen causes burned brightly. He made a difference in the world, and he certainly made a difference for Drury students with his generous gifts to the university.”
Barker, one of the world’s most well-known animal advocates, donated a total of $3.1 million to his alma mater to establish and support the interdisciplinary Animal Studies Program – one of the first such programs at the undergraduate level in the U.S., the news release said.
Barker’s contributions have established the Dorothy Jo Barker Endowed Professorship of Animal Rights, currently held by Dr. Patricia McEachern. His gift also funded an endowed scholarship and an endowed experiential learning grant fund for students pursuing a minor or credential in Animal Studies at Drury.
“I’ve lost a dear friend and so have animals all over the world,” McEachern said. “Bob Barker was the Mother Teresa of animals and the kindest, most generous man I have ever known. It is because of Bob Barker’s efforts that most of us have our cats and dogs spayed or neutered. He has helped relocate countless abused elephants, lions, tigers and chimps to sanctuaries. Bob’s generosity to Drury has allowed me to do the most meaningful work of my life through our Animal Studies minor, for which I will always be grateful.”
Barker became a vegetarian in the late 1970s, and following his wife’s death in the early 1980s, he began his personal advocacy for animals in order to honor her passion for animals.