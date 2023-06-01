Two acting state department directors have been appointed to full status directors, Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday.
Robert Knodell, current acting director of the Department of Social Services (DSS), and Paula Nickelson, current acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), will start their full status appointments Friday.
Knodell has served as the DSS acting director since Oct. 17, 2021. Prior to this role, he was a member of Parson's senior staff since 2018.
Since assuming his role at DSS, he has focused on improving workforce compensation and retention rates among employees and has helped increase wages for all DSS team members, according to a news release.
Nickelson has been acting director of the DHSS since March 1, 2022. Prior to this role, she worked in the state health department for more than 23 years and contributed to the state's response to both 9/11 and COVID-19.
According to Parson's office, Nickelson has focused on providing workforce enhancements for public health and health care departments during her time as acting director. Nickleson has also been working to modernize systems to provide more efficient services to Missourians.
"We have greatly enjoyed having Acting Directors Knodell's and Nickelson's perspectives in our Cabinet and have been extremely impressed with their leadership at DSS and DHSS," Parson said in the release. "They have accomplished a lot for the state of Missouri."