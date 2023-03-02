TANEY COUNTY - One of the iconic "General Lee" cars made for the television show "The Dukes of Hazzard" was involved in a crash last weekend in Taney County.
The single-vehicle crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 26, on Historic Highway 165. Two people were taken to a hospital for injuries.
In an update Tuesday, the Western Taney County Fire Protection District said the person driving the car at the time of the crash was not authorized to do so.
"The owner and the owner's special needs son are devastated about the damage to the vehicle," the Fire Protection District wrote on Facebook.
The Hollister police chief told the Springfield News Leader no citations have been issued at this time.
"After an investigation on scene, it was determined the driver of the vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions and lost control of the vehicle he was operating," Chief Preston Schmidt said.
The owner of the vehicle said it had been driven by all of the "Dukes of Hazzard" cast members, and even signed by each member, but the car was never actually featured in the TV show.
According to the Fire Protection District, there were 309 "General Lee's" built for the TV show and another 26 made for the 2006 remake.