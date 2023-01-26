MISSOURI - The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is now accepting electronically filed state tax returns for the 2022 season.
The DOR encourages Missourians to file electronically and to use direct deposit. In return, those who e-file typically receive their refund faster than those who use paper.
A free online tax filing portal will also be available to individual filers in the near future, the DOR said.
Some Missourians may qualify for a free e-filing service through Free File Alliance.
Tax returns are due by April 18.
Visit the IRS Free File website or the DOR's online filing resource page for more information.