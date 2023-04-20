The Missouri Department of Natural Resources will hold its annual Earth Day celebration between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, April 21, on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City.
The event will feature games, crafts, interactive displays, and live presentations from the World Bird Sanctuary, among others. It will be free and open to the public, but activities are geared towards fifth-grade students.
Harlee Tanner, a fifth-grade student from Rolla Middle School, will be honored at the event with a certificate and prizes. She won this year's Earth Day slogan contest with the slogan, "Join the race to make the world a better place."
More than 1,500 Missouri schoolchildren are expected to visit for the celebration. Teachers can preregister their classes for the celebration at the DNR website.
The Earth Day celebration has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, and it has not taken place on the Capitol lawn since 2016 due to building repairs.