ST. LOUIS - An East St. Louis-area animal shelter saw community members come to the rescue Tuesday as cats and dogs became inundated with heavy rainfall causing the facility to flood.
Gateway Pet Guardians, an animal rescue service in East St. Louis, Illinois, said in a Facebook post earlier Tuesday that St. Clair County Animal Shelter, one of their municipal shelters, is severely flooded and asked for the public's assistance.
A video posted on their page showed the facility heavily flooded, as dogs in water-filled cages whined and whimpered.
The shelter asked the public's help by fostering cats and dogs from the facility.
"We are looking for fosters to come get dogs and cats from our shelter TODAY so that we can help take in as many more as possible!" the post read.
The shelter also said community members can help by donating money or crates.
"We can always use monetary donations to help vet and care for animals," the post read. "We also need new or gently used crates."
Since the post was first published, the shelter said it received an overwhelming amount of support, prompting residents to come in and foster.
"There is a line of fosters out the door!" a second post, published a few hours later, read. "We just received word that the shelter is bumping in the absolute best way."
As of noon, the shelter said in a story post that it is "BLOWN away by the community's support."
The original Facebook post received more than 1,600 reactions and and 15,000 shares so far, with comments showing countless people submitting forms and applying to pick up new fosters.
In the latest update, the shelter said they no longer seeking volunteers with on-site support and thanked everyone for their help.
"Thank you to everyone who has come out to lend a helping hand at our Pet Resource Center!" the post read. "At this time, we have more than enough volunteers on-site to assist with shelter support."
Gateway Pet Guardians said it will be open Tuesday until 7 p.m., but their clinic will remain closed. The facility's address is 725 N. 15th Street, East Saint Louis, Illinois.