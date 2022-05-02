JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri Senate is nearing the final fiscal hearing of House bill 2304 which aims to make it easier to be a substitute teacher in the state.
Currently under Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), the requirement to receive a Content Substitute (K-12) Certification is 60 credit hours from an accredited university or college. HB 2304 will reduce the requirement to 36 credit hours, or by completing a 20-hour online training.
"I tried to open the door as wide as possible, to get as many people eligible to be substitutes," Rep. Ed Lewis (R-Moberly), a former Moberly High School teacher, said.
Lewis is the sponsor for the bill and filed it back in January.
Individuals must also have proof a high school diploma or the equivalent, plus pass a background check before becoming certified. The bill introduces a fingerprint background check opportunity which would allow for substitutes to submit their check results to five different school districts. Currently, subs have to submit background checks for each individual districts.
"If people wanted to work at a couple different schools, maybe I live between Westran and Moberly. Why do two different background checks when one would suffice?" Lewis said.
The bill also will require DESE to provide a training course to substitute teachers going over subjects related to substitute teaching. Missouri school districts will have the option to develop district specific orientations for their subs.
Through DESE, there is already a 20-hour training program for those without any college experience. The program is through Frontline Education and currently cost $180 to register.
"We've been trying to figure out other ways to get substitute teachers certified so they can be in the classroom with students," Todd Fuller, spokesperson for the Missouri State Teacher Association, said regarding the bill.
Lewis said when there is a lack of subs and a low fill rate for a district, it leads to other staff members working as subs.
"If you have someone having to cover someone else's class during their prep time or maybe they are having to spilt a class... It just makes the learning process that more difficult," Lewis said.
Another element of the bill is removing the hour limitations for retired teachers working now as substitutes. Currently, retired teachers working as subs can work a combined total of 550 hours without impact retirement allowance.
"I know a number of retired teachers that would be willing to come back to a district if needed and would be willing to be either a consistent substitute for a building or a consistent substitute for the entire district," Fuller said.
He explained that the hold-up for many retired teachers is not being able to be a full-time substitute without potentially jeopardizing the retirement they receive.
The bill needs to be approved at a fiscal hearing by the Senate before heading to the Senate floor for a vote. The bill has new amendments added by Senate and must go back to the House for approval before finally landing on Gov. Mike Parson's desk.
"It's just common sense. We need substitute teachers," Lewis said.