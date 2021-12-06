Educators come together for third annual School Wellness Symposium

COLUMBIA - Educational organizations from around Missouri sponsored the third annual School Wellness Symposium Monday, which aims at helping educators focus on the wellness of their students and their own personal wellness.
Speakers from around the state presented at the two-day conference through breakout sessions. The topics for the breakout sessions varied from school suspensions to mental health during the pandemic.
Clark Mershon is the executive director of the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principles. He said the purpose of the symposium is to bring attention to the issues that educators are facing.
"The purpose is to help provide our educators resources and to provide them with an opportunity to recharge, to go back and finish the first half of the [school] year," Mershon said.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, a survey conducted by the Missouri State Teachers Association shows 80% of the nearly 2,900 Missouri teachers surveyed have thought about leaving the profession. The number one reason teachers are thinking about leaving the profession is classroom management, according to the survey.
Doug Hayter is the executive director of the Missouri Association of School Administrators. He said the past few years have brought mental health to the forefront, especially during the pandemic.
"Wellness has always been important but I think it does have an increased emphasis," Hayter said. "You can see everywhere, the emotions, the variety of topics and things that are going on, and people are just having a really hard time dealing with; and they bring all of those to school."
Hayter said for educators, it is vital to focus on mental health because teachers spend time taking care of their students, and often do not take care of themselves. He says the skills the educators will learn from the symposium will not only help their students, but will help their community as well.
The symposium will also be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Columbia. It will have breakout sessions where educators can hear from other Missouri educators and also have time to learn how to focus on their well-being at home.