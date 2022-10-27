Eight black bears killed in Missouri's second bear hunting season

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday that Missouri hunters killed eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, which ran Oct. 17-26.
According to a release from the MDC, 5,880 hunters applied in May for 400 permits for the season. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits.
Bear hunting in Missouri is limited to 40 bears per season. Hunting is also limited to Missouri residents and restricted to three designated areas of southern Missouri.
“We anticipated a lower harvest this season over last,” MDC bear biologist Nate Bowersock said in a news release. “Bears love gorging on acorns in the fall and the acorn crop around the state was much more plentiful this season over last. This resulted in bears moving less often and being more dispersed, which made it more difficult for hunters to find them.”
According to the MDC, three of eight bears harvested were taken with bows. But during last year’s inaugural season, all 12 black bears harvested were taken with firearms. MDC noted that an even ratio of male and female bears was harvested this year.