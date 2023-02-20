JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House bill might make it difficult for cities to require electric vehicle chargers in parking lots.
House bill 184 would require any political subdivision, such as a city or county, to pay for "installation, maintenance, and operation of the electric vehicle charging stations."
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy (R-St. Louis), garnered a 105-36 vote to pass on Feb. 16.
"It's not the purview of the government to be the marketing department for General Motors or Chrysler or BMW," Murphy said. "There's no need for government to interfere with this. If the market finds that there's a need, they will certainly do it."
Another representative feels that the bill goes too far in taking away the decision-making power of local municipalities.
"It should be up to a local community to have some say over what they require," Rep. Peter Merideth (D-St. Louis) said. "If one of those things they require is making sure that new buildings are equipped for the new age electric charging, I think that that is completely reasonable, and this bill goes too far in trying to preempt that."
The legislation also prohibits cities from requiring schools or religious organizations from installing charging stations.
The bill moves on to the state Senate for further deliberation.