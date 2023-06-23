JEFFERSON CITY − Eleven new troopers graduated from the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Law Enforcement Academy Friday morning.
The ceremony took place on the south lawn of the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City and was live streamed on the Highway Patrol's Facebook page.
The troopers who will station the Troop F region includes John K. Rizer of Camdenton and Levi G. Tiller of Boonville.
The 117th Recruit Class first reported to the Academy on Jan. 3. The new troopers accumulated points toward graduation through 25 weeks at the Academy. Tiller received the Highway Patrol's Academics Award, Physical Fitness Award and Superintendent's Award.
The new troopers are scheduled to report to duty in their assigned troops on July 10.