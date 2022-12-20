COLUMBIA - Boone County first responders are preparing for the large winter storm that's expected to hit Columbia late this week.
Assistant Boone County Fire Chief Gale Blomenkamp said his department has been expecting it for some time.
"We've been hearing it for over a week now that we're going to have this snowmegadon or whatever they want to call it, so we're prepared we got the supplies that we need."
Blomenkamp said response times could be slower as fire crews try to navigate the snowy conditions. The department will probably rely more on it's four wheel drive vehicles, which can navigate the snow better than a fire truck.
"These road conditions and these weather conditons will have an impact on the response time," said Blomenkamp. "Fire trucks are not going to arrive maybe as quickly as people might think."
Blomenkamp said the most dangerous part of the storm is going to be the below zero temperatures.
"People really need to take heed to that warning, and you know and take heed to that. If you don't need to be outside, don't be outside."
Bloomenkamp said the department has "mobile warming centers" that can be deployed to help firefighters.
But the most dangerous part of the job is responding to calls on the highway. Slick road conditions put first responders at added risk of being hit by another vehicle.
Assistant Boone County Fire Chief Bryant Gladney was killed one year ago while responding to a crash on I-70. It was the first line of duty death for the department ever.
Other agencies are preparing for the impending storm as well. Matthew Brown with the Boone County Office of Emergency Management said the office has been reaching out to local agencies to see what they need.
"The offer is on the table as always if need be to operate the Emergency Operations Center" said Brown.
The Emergency Operations Center is a huge conference room used to coordinate large emergency responses. It's filled with computers, TV monitors, and maps of Boone County.
He doesn't think the office will be needed for this storm but said it's available if a local city requests it.
Statewide agencies are being mobilized as well.
Gov. Mike Parson activated the Missouri National Guard Tuesday ahead of the impending winter storm.
Parson issued an executive order as a precautionary measure, he said, to ensure resources and response teams are available and are standing by if needed.
The order activates the Missouri National Guard and the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan for state and local response efforts.
Today, we signed Executive Order 22-09 as a precautionary measure to prepare for winter weather and extreme cold expected to impact Missouri starting Wednesday, December 21. The Order activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and the @Missouri_NG.— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) December 20, 2022
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team anticipates 2 to 4 inches of snow, beginning Thursday morning between 4 and 8 a.m., and temperatures to drop into the 10s by late Thursday morning and continue to fall in the single digits by the afternoon.
"Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state," Parson said in a news release. "Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this Order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state."
KOMU 8 has a traffic map on KOMU.com for local conditions and the Missouri Department of Transportation also has an online map of incidents across the state.