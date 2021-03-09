JEFFERSON CITY – The “End the War on Drugs Lobby Day” is taking place at the Capitol Tuesday.
The event is being hosted by Crossing Paths. Crossing Paths Executive Director/Treasurer/lobbyist, Bharani Kumar is leading those in attendance around the capitol.
The purpose of the event is to show state representatives and senators that citizens support issues in the Missouri Capitol such as the legalization of marijuana, psychedelic medicine, de-felonizing drug possession and other criminal justice reforms.
This event comes after legislation was filed to possibly legalize these topics in 2022.
Executive Director for PreventEd, an organization that focuses on reducing and preventing the harms of drug and alcohol addictions, Nichole Dawsey said she does not agree with everything the group seems to represent, but is glad the event is taking place.
“The fact that we have politicians paying attention is wonderful. We always want folks to pay attention and to make sure that any policy is implemented is transparent. Legitimate, and promotes public health,” said Dawsey.
Dawsey encourages everyone — attending the event or not — to take the time and do their own research regarding these topics.
She also believes the state has a long way to go.
“Right now, the research is very limited,” Dawsey said in regard to drugs, including marijuana.
“Marijuana or cannabis should absolutely be rescheduled. Right now, it's a Schedule 1 substance, we know that if it were recycled more research could be conducted,” said Dawsey.
The event will begin at the capitol at 8:30 a.m. and will go on until 6 p.m.