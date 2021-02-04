KANSAS CITY- Mosaic Life Care Emergency Medical Physician Louis Jamtgaard is going to the Super Bowl.
Jamtgaard was picked in a random raffle consisting of vaccinated healthcare workers. He'll head to Tampa Bay Sunday morning to cheer on his Kansas City Chiefs.
The Columbia native said he "immediately said yes" to the invite.
"I flip open my phone to look at my calendar and I actually had a shift on Super Bowl Sunday," he said, "I'm like, okay, I need to get this covered."
An ICU nurse, Pat Howard, from Mosaic Life Care was also randomly chosen to receive a ticket.
Jamtgaard will fly charter Sunday morning, attend the game, and fly back late Sunday night.
"I'm certainly gonna attend everything they have planned," he said, "I'm gonna go there, cheer on the Chiefs and hope we bring back a win."
Jamtgaard, a Rock Bridge High School graduate, is a lifelong Chiefs fan.
"I never even thought in my mind that I would end up at the Super Bowl," he said, "this is just gonna be an amazing experience."
Jamtgaard said this is his first outing since the pandemic began, noting his increased workload and commitment to staying safe.
Unsurprisingly, Jamtgaard picked the Chiefs to win their second straight title, 31-24.
"I think Pat Mahomes has gotta [my pick] to be MVP," he said.
The NFL invited approximately 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers to Super Bowl LV to "thank and honor them for their continued extraordinary service during the pandemic."
There will also be 14,500 additional fans in attendance at Raymond James Stadium.
COVID-19 protocols at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay include mandatory mask-wearing, social distancing, podded seating, touchless concessions, restrooms and security checkpointed, and a controlled entry.
The NFL also said it will distribute kits including hand sanitizers and KN95 masks to fans at the game to help limit any spread.