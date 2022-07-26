JEFFERSON CITY - Acting on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 Tuesday in response to the severe flooding in the St. Louis region.
The order declares a state of emergency in Missouri and activates the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, which allows state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions in order to provide assistance.
"With record rainfall impacting the St. Louis region and the potential for additional rain and isolated thunderstorms, we want to ensure that our communities have every resource available to respond and protect Missourians," Gov. Parson said. "Our state government team will work to assist affected Missourians and provide ongoing relief and support during this emergency. We urge Missourians to follow the direction of local authorities and emergency managers, never drive in floodwaters, and always use common sense to prevent injury."
Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 in response to severe flooding occurring in the St. Louis region. https://t.co/xtNGuXggbX pic.twitter.com/BLeynxYdxC— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2022
“State agencies are prepared and ready to provide assistance to Missourians in flood-impacted areas,” Lt. Gov. Kehoe said. “Enacting the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan enables us to work more efficiently and effectively with local partners and ensures affected communities in the St. Louis region will have access to necessary resources and services.”
Beginning late Monday night, parts of the St. Louis region experienced torrential, record-breaking rainfall that caused severe flash-flooding and killed at least one person.
A historic morning in the St. Louis area. Our hearts are with all of those affected from this catastrophic flooding. Here are some facts that put this rainfall into historical perspective. #mowx #stlwx pic.twitter.com/jUtOGl8ioq— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) July 26, 2022
The flooding led to hundreds of rescues from flooded vehicles and homes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol alone responded to more than 100 calls for assistance Tuesday morning. The State Emergency Operations Center has been activated since early this morning to monitor conditions and coordinate state response.
“Today there was tremendous work by local first responders, emergency managers, and citizen rescuers rushing to help during these extremely dangerous conditions,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “Please continue to avoid the impacted areas, and if anyone has unmet needs, we encourage you to call United Way 2-1-1.”
Executive Order 22-05 also serves as the first step required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in order for Missouri to seek a federal Major Disaster Declaration if damage meets federal thresholds.