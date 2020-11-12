JEFFERSON CITY— Governor Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to take action in addressing the problem of COVID-19 lawsuits. The governor has ordered an extended special legislative session as the wave of COVID-19 lawsuits continues to build.
Gov. Parson proposed a new bill regarding COVID-19 liability, which would provide protection to manufacturers, businesses, schools, churches and non-profit organizations.
The proposed legislation includes three main provisions:
- Liability protection for healthcare workers who provide care as necessitated by a declared state of emergency
- Products liability protection for any person who designs, manufactures, labels, sells, distributes or donated products in direct response to a declared state of emergency
- Premises liability protection for exposure claims related to a declared state of emergency
Since March, more than 1,000 COVID-19 lawsuits have been filed against employers across the nation.
In response, many states —including all but one of Missouri’s neighboring states —have enacted some form of protection against lawsuits.
"None of these groups should be penalized for their efforts to respond to a declared state of emergency. They must be able to continue operating and serving the public without risk of unnecessary and frivolous claims," Gov. Parson said.
Meanwhile, Missouri employers remain completely exposed to litigation.
The governor’s call comes as several leaders in the Missouri legislature have spoken out in support of stopping these opportunistic lawsuits.
The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry has led the charge on this issue.
More than 750 Missouri businesses and individuals have co-signed a letter asking for protection from these suits.
“We greatly appreciate Gov. Mike Parson’s leadership on this issue. As we fight this pandemic and continue our economic recovery, we need to make sure we are protecting businesses, schools and health facilities from the growing threat of opportunistic COVID-19 litigation,” Daniel P. Mehan, President and CEO of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.