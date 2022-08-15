WASHINGTON D.C./KANSAS CITY - The Federal Bureau of Investigation, working with law enforcement agencies from Missouri and Kansas, announced in a Monday press release that they have identified and located 84 minor victims of child sex trafficking and child sexual exploitation offenses. The agencies also located 37 actively missing children during a nationwide enforcement campaign.
Dubbed "Operation Cross Country," the annual nationwide initiative focused on identifying and locating victims of sex trafficking and investigating and arresting both individuals and criminal enterprises involved in sex trafficking. This year marked the 12th iteration of the operation.
In addition to the identification and location of adolescent victims, the FBI and its partners located 141 adult victims of human trafficking. Eighty-five suspects of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking offenses were also arrested. Those suspects will be subject to additional investigation for potential charges, according to the press release.
Locally, FBI agents from the Kansas City Division worked with law enforcement partners to identify suspects and victims. In Kansas City, two adolescent victims were identified and located. Throughout the areas where the operation took place, an additional 12 adult victims were contacted and offered services. This operation took place from Aug. 4 to 7 and Aug. 11 to 13.
“The Justice Department is committed to doing everything in our power to combat the insidious crimes of human trafficking that devastate survivors and their families,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said. “I am grateful to the dedicated professionals of the FBI and our law enforcement partners across the country for their tireless work to rescue trafficking survivors, including exploited children, to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of trafficking crimes, and to provide the services and support that survivors need and deserve.”
According to the FBI, as part of Operation Cross Country XII, FBI special agents, intelligence analysts, victim specialists and child adolescent forensic interviewers working in conjunction with over 200 state, local and federal partners. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children conducted 391 operations over the two-week period.
The following agencies partnered with the FBI Kansas City Division during Operation Cross Country XII:
- Overland Park, Kansas, Police Department
- Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
- Wichita, Kansas, Police Department
- Sedgwick County Kansas Sheriff's Office
- Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children
- Homeland Security Investigations
- Springfield, Missouri, Police Department
- Joplin, Missouri, Police Department
- Missouri State Highway Patrol