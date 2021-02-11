KANSAS CITY - The FBI and members of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested three individuals on federal charged related to the actions at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, on Thursday morning.
Three men from the Kansas City area were arrested: William Norman Chrestman, Christopher Charles Kuehn and Louis Enrique Colon.
According to the Associated Press, the men were linked to a Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys
Chrestman, of Olathe, Kansas, was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, threatening to assault a federal law enforcement officer, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Kuehn, of Olathe, Kansas was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Colon, of Blue Springs, MO was arrested on federal charges of conspiracy, civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
All three were taken into custody without incident.