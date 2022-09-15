KANSAS CITY - The Federal Bureau of Investigation Kansas City Division released a statement Thursday regarding concerns about several swatting threat incidents at local schools.
The FBI said they are aware of several swatting incidents where reports of a school shooter have been made in both Missouri and Kansas.
Statement from the FBI: pic.twitter.com/XlmKmtpJsc— FBI Kansas City (@FBIKansasCity) September 15, 2022
Swatting is when a person makes a prank call to bring a large amount of police to a specific location.
According to Fox4, a high school in Kansas City, Missouri, another in Kansas City, Kansas and two others in Wichita, Kansas have experienced swatting incidents this week.
Right now, KOMU 8 has not able to confirm exactly where the other swatting incidents happened, but so far the FBI has not said threats were made in mid-Missouri.
"While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention," the FBI said.
The FBI also said they are actively working to keep people safe.