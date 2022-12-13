KANSAS CITY − The FBI is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two escaped Cass County inmates. The award is in addition to the $5,000 the U.S. Marshals are offering.
Sergio Perez-Martinez, 43, and Trevor Scott Sparks, 33, escaped the Cass County Jail on the evening of Monday, Dec. 5. They have yet to be captured.
Martinez pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and money laundering. He is described to be a Hispanic male with brown eyes and several tattoos.
Sparks was convicted in November of leading a criminal conspiracy linked to two murders, multiple violent assaults and narcotics distribution. He is described to be a white male with blue eyes and multiple tattoos.
Martinez and Sparks were federally charged last week with escape from confinement and aiding or assisting escape from confinement. A third person, Steven Lydell Williams Sr., was also charged with a single count of assisting escape from confinement. Investigators say Williams spoke to Sparks hours before the escape and also was with seen with the inmates at his apartment that night.
The FBI does not believe Martinez and Sparks are traveling together. Investigators said Martinez and Sparks should be considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators advise individuals not to confront the inmates but to contact law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information should contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.