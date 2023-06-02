A federal appeals court has overturned a lower court's decision to delay the execution of a Missouri man convicted in the double murder of two Randolph County corrections officers.
A judge delayed the June 6 execution of Michael Tisius on Wednesday pending an evidentiary hearing. Tisius' legal team found one of the jurors in his 2010 resentencing hearing was not able to read or write, according to court documents.
On Friday, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals issued the new judgement and said though the claim could have established his innocence, it should have presented to the circuit court at an earlier time.
"Without circuit court authorization, the district court lacked jurisdiction to consider the petition or enter an order staying the execution," the judgement said.
Tisius was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to death for the June 2000 shooting deaths of Randolph County corrections officers Leon Egley and Jason Acton.