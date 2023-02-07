COLUMBIA - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A is investigating a fatal crash involving a FedEx truck and an Amtrak train.
MSHP Troop A said the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, north of Pleasant Hill, on Hereford Road.
Update: The vehicle struck was a @FedEx truck. More details to follow.— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 7, 2023
Sgt. Bill Lowe told Kansas City's KSHB that the driver of the FedEx truck was pronounced dead at the scene. None of the 35 passengers on the train were injured.
Lowe also told KSHB that the train, which is part of the Missouri River Runner/Lincoln Service, remained on the tracks and no major roads are blocked.
Amtrak said it would provide alternate transportation for riders to finish their route.
UPDATE: Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 318 will now terminate east of Lees Summit (LEE) due to a vehicle strike. Alternate transportation will be provided.— Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) February 7, 2023