JEFFERSON CITY - The City of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Montgomery counties may soon receive help from the federal government in response to the historic flash flooding in the region this past week.
This comes after an announcement on Sunday by Gov. Mike Parson that FEMA will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) in the St. Louis region as early as Monday.
FEMA representatives will join other PDA teams, including the U.S. Small Business Administration, State Emergency Management Agency, and other local emergency management officials, a press release said.
According to the release, damage assessment experts from the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) have been assisting local teams in the affected area since July 27.
On his Twitter account Sunday, Gov. Parson indicated that he is confident that FEMA’s damage assessments will "confirm the need for a federal Major Disaster Declaration."
We cannot thank our @MoSEMA_ and local teams enough for their efforts in assisting the St. Louis region, and we are confident FEMA’s participation in joint damage assessments will confirm the need for a federal Major Disaster Declaration. pic.twitter.com/SQM57FO3XR— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 31, 2022
On Tuesday, July 26, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, acting on behalf of Gov. Mike Parson, signed Executive Order 22-05, declaring a state of emergency in Missouri, thereby activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and allowing state agencies to coordinate directly with local authorities in order to provide assistance.
Today, acting on behalf of Governor Mike Parson, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe signed Executive Order 22-05 in response to severe flooding occurring in the St. Louis region. https://t.co/xtNGuXggbX pic.twitter.com/BLeynxYdxC— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) July 26, 2022
The executive order serves as the first step required by FEMA in order for Missouri to seek a federal major disaster declaration if damage meets federal thresholds.
Damages caused by the floods will be verified jointly by eight teams in order to determine which federal assistance programs can be requested to help in supporting recovery, according to the release.
Once FEMA has collected all documents, the President of the United States is the only one with the authority to issue a major disaster declaration.
All flood and storm related damages should be reported to local emergency management agencies.
The release added that if additional information is documented locally outside the St. Louis region, additional joint damage assessments could be conducted.