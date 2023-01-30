JEFFERSON CITY − The Show MO Act received a committee hearing from the Senate Economic Development Tax Policy Committee on Monday as several representatives provided their testimonies in favor of the bill. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg).
The bill would reinstate tax credits on certain expenses for filmmaking companies. Tax credits for these expenses expired in 2013. Film In MO: A Missouri Motion Media Association has been leading the push with lawmakers to bring back these tax credits.
The impact for this bill goes beyond just the film industry according to Cole Payne, a film producer and advisor to Film in MO.
"You're not only getting tax dollars into the state from the employment directly into the production, but you're also getting things like filling up hotels for months at a time," he said. "We touch so many other industries, there's not another industry that really does that."
Payne was one of several representatives that spoke at the hearing advocating for the bill.
Among the reasons cited at the hearing was the opportunity to show off the state, attract tourism, and create local business revenues. It would create local opportunities for jobs such as equipment providers, signage providers, hotels, and security personnel.
Payne also described this bill as a "non-starter" with most production companies given the opportunities to film elsewhere.
"We will not get any meaningful production here in Missouri." Payne said. "It's why Ozark filmed in Georgia instead of Missouri."
Kim Scott, a television producer who spoke at the hearing in favor of the bill, felt that its impacts provide extensive opportunities for the community.
"It's important to provide opportunities for other people," she said. "It's so much bigger than me landing a producer job. How can we open up this space for other people and other small businesses?"
If passed, Missouri would be able to compete for larger television and film projects. There is a hearing with the House Economic Development Committee scheduled for Wednesday morning as lawmakers continue to push the bill to the finish line.