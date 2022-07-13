ST. LOUIS - Ameren Missouri says it has added $1 million to its Clean Slate fund in response to housing issues in connection with recent inflation.
The company previously pledged more than $5.4 million to the Clean Slate program and added a new fund for natural gas customers.
The Clean Slate program helps moderate-income customers clear their past-due balances and start fresh. Ameren extended the eligibility on the program and its lower payment threshold to take in more customers.
“We are excited to donate this additional $1 million to offer more customers a path to get back on track. We hope to alleviate some of the financial strain many families are currently navigating while helping them stay cool and safe in the summer heat," Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri, said.
Customers are now required to pay just 10% of their past due balance rather than the previous 25% requirement. The Clean Slate program will cover the remaining difference. Customers should apply as soon as possible to a community action agency before funds are exhausted or the balance becomes too large for assistance.
To be eligible for the Clean Slate program, customers need to have a household income up to 300% of the federal poverty level, have paid 10% of their past due balance, be experiencing financial hardships, and already have an active Ameren Missouri electric account that is past due on a payment agreement.
Customers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to visit the programs' website or by calling 800-552-7583.