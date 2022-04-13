JOHNSON COUNTY — First Lady Jill Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will visit Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster on Wednesday. The visit will celebrate the Month of the Military Child and programs that support students connected to the military.
Biden and Cardona will arrive at the Air Force Base at 12:15 p.m. They will then head to Whiteman Elementary School.
The visit will wrap up at Knob Noster High School. Biden and Cardona will attend the school's "Purple Up Pep Assembly" at 2 p.m. in recognition of the Month of the Military Child.
The trip is part of the White House's Joining Forces Initiative, which aims to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.