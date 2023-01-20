First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man.
"This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now."
Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
Amendment 3 legalizes recreational cannabis and allows for people with lower level marijuana charges to clear their records and get out of prison early.
According to co-author of Amendment 3 Dan Viets, 3,500 expungements have already happened since the law went into effect in December.
"Insofar as possible, an expungement results in the elimination of all records of a marijuana case and returns the defendant to the status he or she enjoyed prior to the charge being filed," Viets said in a press release.
Mace was serving a sentence for simple marijuana possession since 2020. His sentence was supposed to end in 2025.
Mace was greeted by two high school friends and two people with Canna Convict, a Missouri nonprofit that aims to help cannabis "POWs."
"We call them POW's because they are prisoners of the war on drugs," Christina Frommer, a Canna Convict paralegal, said.
Mace is the eighth person they've been able to help to get out of prison. He is the first one they've helped come out since Amendment 3 went into effect.
Mace came out in clothes the prison provided for him, which he kept saying were "too tight." While Canna Convict brought him new shoes, they said in their rush they forgot to bring a coat. Mace celebrated his release in short sleeves.
"I don't even have a state ID, I don't even have a driver's license," Mace said. "But first things first, I got to get a coat."
Mace said he's most excited to be making history. He knows while he's the first, though, he most certainly knows he won't be the last to benefit from the passing of Amendment 3.
"You never know when your day's gonna change for you," Mace said. "Everything's changed for me."
Mace said he never expected to get released, so he said others in similar positions should go ahead and apply. In the meantime, he wants them to keep strong.
"Every night, man, just hang on," Mace said. "It's a struggle in there for real."