MISSOURI - Missouri will become the first state to execute an openly transgender death row inmate on Tuesday, unless Gov. Mike Parson chooses to grant clemency.
Amber McLaughlin is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday at 6 p.m.
McLaughlin is asking Gov. Parson for mercy, citing mental health issues. KOMU 8 News reached out to Gov. Parson's office to see if he has made a decision on her clemency but has not yet received a response.
McLaughlin is on death row for a crime she committed 19 years ago. She was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003. Guenther was raped and stabbed to death in St. Louis County.
Michelle Smith with Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty said the death penalty won't fix anything.
"It does not solve or fix any issues in society," Smith said. "It's also a huge waste of money, so overall we believe that the death penalty should not exist."
Smith added that while the jury convicted McLaughlin, the death penalty was not their decision. That was the decision of a former St. Louis County judge. Missouri is one of only two states that allows judges to do this.
Smith had a message directly for Gov. Parson.
"We have heard him in the past say things like, you know, 'we have to respect the jury's verdict and the jury's decision,' so I just want him to stick with those things he says he upholds," Smith said. "That's not what's happening in Amber's case."
Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty paired with Death Penalty Action to start a petition, calling for Gov. Parson to grant McLaughlin clemency. As of Monday morning, that petition has nearly 5,000 signatures.
There is no known case of an openly transgender inmate being executed in the U.S. before., according to the Anti-Execution Death Penalty Information Center. The Center also lists Missouri as the state with the fourth most executions in the country, through 2020.