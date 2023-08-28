JEFFERSON CITY − Missouri's Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) posted results of its random lottery drawing for cannabis microbusiness licenses Monday.
More than 1,600 applied to the lottery between July 27 and Aug. 10.
Those selected will now be reviewed for eligibility,. A total of 48 microbusiness licenses will be issued no later than Oct. 4. Lottery results are identifiable by applicants on the DCR's website.
Six microbusiness license applicants will be selected within each of the eight Missouri congressional districts. Of the six in each district, two will be microbusiness dispensaries, and four will be microbusiness wholesale facilities, according to a news release.
This is the first of three separate rounds of microbusiness licenses to be awarded.
The lottery selection does not guarantee the applicant a facility license, the DCR said. Applicants not selected this round will be eligible to reapply during future rounds of licensing.
The DCR says the Missouri Lottery conducted the drawing without reference to the identities of the applicants.
More information about microbusiness licensing and application requirements are available on the DCR's website.