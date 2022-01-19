JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Thursday, in honor of St. Louis Fire Department firefighter Benjamin James Polson.
This includes flags at all firehouse statewide, St. Louis government buildings and the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City.
Polson died in the line of duty on Jan. 13, when he responded to a fire at a two-and-a-half story brick residence in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of St. Louis. He was killed when the roof and top story of the building collapsed while searching for residents on the second floor.
Polson, 33, had served with the St. Louis Fire Department since November 2019. He will be laid to rest on Thursday.
“Firefighter Polson died in the line of duty, willingly taking on risks in a highly dangerous profession so that others in St. Louis could be safer," Parson said. "He will always be remembered as an honorable, dedicated public servant who made the ultimate sacrifice because of his commitment to the well-being of others.”