JEFFERSON CITY − Flags are ordered to fly at half-staff at government buildings Wednesday to honor fallen North Kansas City Police officer Daniel Vasquez, who was killed while in the line of duty last week.
“Officer Vasquez pursued his dream of becoming a police officer with enthusiasm and determination,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “It takes a special type of individual to devote his or her life to public service and accept the risks and sacrifices that come with protecting the public. Daniel Vasquez was willing to do that and more. It is tragic that senseless violence has taken the life of a young officer with such a bright future. Our prayers are with his family and the law enforcement community.”
Vasquez, 32, was shot and killed after he stopped a vehicle with expired temporary tags. A suspect has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death.
Vasquez was transferred to KU Medical Center after initially being taken to North Kansas City Hospital. He died there from his injuries.
He began his career with the North Kansas City Police Department when he entered the Kansas City Regional Police Academy in January 2021. He graduated in July 2021, and received his Missouri Peace Officer license and was commissioned by the department the same day.
Prior to joining the police department, Vasquez served as a civilian detention officer with the Kansas City Police Department and as a security officer for the Independence Avenue Community Improvement District.
He was posthumously awarded the North Kansas City Police Department Medal of Valor.
There will be a public visitation Tuesday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway, Kansas City. The funeral services will be Wednesday at 9 a.m. at Vineyard Church.