Gov. Mike Parson ordered that the United States and Missouri flags at all government buildings in the state be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Saturday in honor of an armed forces member who died in the Black Hawk training accident in Kentucky last month.
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Rusten Radford Smith, of St. James, Missouri, died after two Blackhawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed near Fort Campbell, Kentucky, during a nighttime training mission on March 29.
Eight other U.S service members were also killed, including Chief Warrant Officer Zachary G. Esparza, who is from Jackson, Missouri.
"Rusten's life was cut tragically short, but he gave it in patriotic service to our nation, which he so loved, and we are forever grateful for that service," Parson said in a news release.
Smith served as a UH-60 Black Hawk pilot in the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). He joined the army in 2012 and had multiple deployments, including two combat tours to Afghanistan and Europe for the Atlantic Resolve.
Smith received several honors and recognitions, including the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal, among others.
Smith will be laid to rest on Saturday, when the flags will be flown at half-staff.
Parson's office noted that flags will also be ordered to fly at half-staff when Esparza is laid to rest. An announcement will be made closer to that date.