JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson ordered that U.S. and Missouri flags at all government buildings statewide be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, of Wentzville.
Parson is ordering the flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Sept. 16.
On Aug. 26, Schmitz was one of 13 U.S. service members killed in-the-line-of-duty while helping with evacuation efforts in Kabul, Afghanistan.
“We owe a debt gratitude to Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz that can never be repaid, but we will always remember and honor his service and sacrifice on behalf of our nation in the defense of freedom," Parson said in a news release.
U.S. and Missouri flags will be held at half-staff on the day Schmitz is laid to rest.
A 31-mile stretch of St. Louis area highways will close Thursday around 2 p.m. for the funeral. Hundreds of police motorcycles and Patriot Guard Riders from across the country are expected to escort Schmitz’s remains along the route, according to KSDK.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the route will include the following:
- Baue Funeral Home (3950 W. Clay, St. Charles) to eastbound I-70
- I-70 to southbound I-270
- I-270 continues onto eastbound I-255
- I-255 to Telegraph Road exit
- Telegraph Road to Sheridan Road
- Sheridan Road to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery