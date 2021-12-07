JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff Wednesday and Thursday to honor Belgrade firefighter James Dale Jenkins and former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole.
On Wednesday, Dec. 8, U.S. and Missouri flags will be flown at half-staff at all government buildings in Washington County, the Firefighter Memorial of Missouri in Kingdom City, and fire houses statewide from sunrise to sunset his is to honor Jenkins.
Jenkins had a heart attack and died the day he and other firefighters responded to a structure fire in Potosi on Dec. 3. His funeral will be on Dec. 8.
“We are saddened to learn of James Dale Jenkins’ passing. Firefighter Jenkins leaves a lasting legacy as a patriot and selfless public servant who cared deeply about the people of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “He served courageously in the Vietnam War in the 1960s, and after returning home in 1970, he joined the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighter Jenkins made both Missouri and the nation safer through his more than 50 years of service.”
U.S. and Missouri flags will continue to be flown at half-staff at all government buildings statewide until sunset on Thursday, Dec. 9. This is to honor Senator Robert Joseph Dole.
Dole died on Sunday, Dec. 5. He had announced back in February that he was being treated for advanced lung cancer.
Dole was a U.S. senator from Kansas for 27 years. During that time, he became the senate majority leader and ran as the Republican presidential nominee against Bill Clinton in 1996.