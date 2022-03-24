JEFFERSON CITY − U.S. and Missouri flags will fly at half-staff Friday at Greene County government buildings, the Fire Fighters Memorial in Kingdom City and firehouses statewide in honor of Ebenezer Fire Protection District firefighter Dustin W. Brandhorst.
On March 18, Brandhorst died in the line of duty when he was responding to a structure fire in Fair Grove. The firetruck he was driving traveled off Highway A and overturned.
Brandhorst had served as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District for three years. In 2019, he was honored for having served the most volunteer hours in the district, a news release said.
“Dustin Brandhorst was a Missourian who exemplified one of our finest traditions-neighbor helping neighbor,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a news release. “In his three years as a volunteer firefighter with the Ebenezer Fire Protection District, Firefighter Brandhorst had accumulated over 2,000 hours of volunteer service and almost 800 hours of training, all so that he could help make his community safer. We will always remember his tremendous dedication to serving others.”
The U.S and Missouri flags will be lowered from sunrise to sunset.