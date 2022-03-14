JEFFERSON CITY - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has ordered all flags at half-staff in Jaspen and Newton counties this Tuesday. The order comes after Joplin police officer Cpl. Benjamin Cooper was shot and killed after responding to a disturbance call at a shopping center.
Two other officers, Jake Reed and Rick Hirshey, were also shot in the confrontation. Reed did not survive his injuries and Hirshey is in serious but stable condition.
“Benjamin Cooper devoted his life to bravely serving and protecting others, first as a soldier, and then as a law enforcement officer,” Lt. Gov. Kehoe said in a press release. Kehoe is acting as governor while Gov. Mike Parson is overseas for a trade mission.
“In over 18 years in law enforcement, he honorably served as a patrolman, investigator, firearms instructor, SWAT officer, field training officer, canine officer, and internal affairs officer," Kehoe continued.
Cpl. Cooper served in the U.S. Army from 1995 to 2001. He served in the Joplin Police Department from 2004 to 2008, when he left to serve as a deputy sheriff in Colorado. He returned to the Joplin Police Department in 2013 and was promoted to corporal in 2016.
The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Cpl. Cooper is laid to rest. According to KY3, Joplin police shared the following funeral arrangements for Cooper and Reed:
- Public visitation for Cpl. Cooper will be held, Monday, March 14, from 4-8 p.m. at the Leggett and Platt Center located at 3950 E. Newman Rd, Joplin, on the Missouri Southern State University Campus.
- A public funeral service for Cpl. Cooper will take place on Tuesday, March 15, beginning at 1 p.m. at the same location listed above.
- Public visitation for Officer Reed will be held, Thursday, March 17, from 4-8 p.m. at Leggett and Platt Center located at 3950 E. Newman Rd, Joplin, on the Missouri Southern State University campus.
- A public funeral service for Officer Reed will take place the following day on Friday, March 18, beginning 1 p.m., at the same location listed above.
The full proclamation can be found here.